Today's Top Stories
1
Ivanka Trump's Secret Plan to Run for President
2
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards
3
Inside the Making of 'Lady Bird'
4
The Best Golden Globes Looks of All Time
5
The Coolest New Tech Gadgets of 2018

What Do You Know, Donald Trump Jr. Is Attacking Meryl Streep on Twitter

He claims Streep always knew about the Weinstein allegations.

Getty
Jan 4, 2018

Meryl Streep stirred up controversy with her delayed public response to the #MeToo movement and the Weinstein allegations that prompted it. Claiming that her lack of social presence played a part, she also says she waited until she could process the information—and is continuing to do so.

But in a New York Times interview published Wednesday morning, Streep decided to move the attention to the Oval Office instead, calling out Ivanka and Melania Trump for not speaking up about the #MeToo movement. "I don’t want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Naturally, Donald Trump Jr. inserted himself into the conversation and took to Twitter to address Streep: "Amazing that the only person in all of Hollywood who didn’t know Weinstein was a serial assaulter (of course she did) has an opinion on this."

Streep denies knowing anything prior to news breaking about the Weinstein sexual harassment and assault allegations throughout Hollywood. "You make movies. You think you know everything about everybody. So much gossip. You don’t know anything. People are so inscrutable on a certain level. And it’s a shock. Some of my favorite people have been brought down by this, and he’s not one of them."

Related Story
Meryl Streep Gives Epic Golden Globes Speech
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Kardashians Pressured Khloé to Lose Weight
Who Every 'Game of Thrones' Cast Member Is Dating
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Do Hot Yoga
Karlie Kloss edits Instagram after Taylor backlash
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ARE Together Still
Will Khloé Kardashian Marry Tristan Thompson?
These Stars Auditioned for Different Roles
Hoda Kotb Is Making Less Than Matt Lauer Used to
Meryl Streep Speaks Out About Weinstein
carrie underwood fall Carrie Photographed One Month After Face Injury