What Do You Know, Donald Trump Jr. Is Attacking Meryl Streep on Twitter

Meryl Streep stirred up controversy with her delayed public response to the #MeToo movement and the Weinstein allegations that prompted it. Claiming that her lack of social presence played a part, she also says she waited until she could process the information—and is continuing to do so.

But in a New York Times interview published Wednesday morning, Streep decided to move the attention to the Oval Office instead, calling out Ivanka and Melania Trump for not speaking up about the #MeToo movement. "I don’t want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now."

Naturally, Donald Trump Jr. inserted himself into the conversation and took to Twitter to address Streep: "Amazing that the only person in all of Hollywood who didn’t know Weinstein was a serial assaulter (of course she did) has an opinion on this."

Amazing that the only person in all of Hollywood who didn’t know Weinstein was a serial assaulter (of course she did) has an opinion on this. https://t.co/2h62gYWeby — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 4, 2018

Streep denies knowing anything prior to news breaking about the Weinstein sexual harassment and assault allegations throughout Hollywood. "You make movies. You think you know everything about everybody. So much gossip. You don’t know anything. People are so inscrutable on a certain level. And it’s a shock. Some of my favorite people have been brought down by this, and he’s not one of them."