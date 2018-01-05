Here's How Khloé Kardashian Found Out She Was Pregnant (AKA the Best Story Ever)

Anyone who's been keeping up with Keeping Up with the Kardashians has also been keeping up with Khloé Kardashian's struggle to get pregnant. Which is why her current pregnancy with Tristan Thompson was such a huge and welcome surprise. But how did Khloé (who's currently six months along) find out that she was expecting? She sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to tell the story, and it's lovely.

"Tristan kept saying 'You're pregnant' and I was like: 'Be quiet. I'm not pregnant,'" Khloé said. "I was nauseous, not feeling well and then he had to leave the country and I took a pregnancy test. I was like screaming. It's so weird and surreal."

Khloé said her assistant Alexa ended up buying the pregnancy test, and that her family didn't know the big news for weeks. "[Tristan] was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It's actually all caught on Keeping Up which I'm excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing."

So basically, the crew knew she was pregnant before her sisters? To quote Khloé: "Yes, but I've known the crew since 2007. We've had pretty much the same. They've been involved in pretty much the best and worst of us and they keep quiet."

To be a fly on that wall of that mansion....