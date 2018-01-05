Today's Top Stories
Serena Williams Withdraws from the Australia Open: "I Am Disappointed"

The champion won the 2017 Open at two months pregnant.

Jan 5, 2018

Serena Williams has announced her decision to pull out of the Australian Open (it begins on January 15), which seems reasonable considering she gave birth to her first child just a few months ago in September of 2017.

The champion confirmed the news via Snapchat, writing: "After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I'm not where I personally want to be. My coach and team always said 'Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.' With that being said I am disappointed to say I've decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year."

Serena won her 23rd Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open when she was two months pregnant, and took an adorable video of herself opening the trophy and saying, "This is the one we won together, baby!"

It's unclear when Serena will return to the courts at this time.

