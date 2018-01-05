Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Met Through a Mutual Stalker

Ways it's normal to meet your BFF: school, work, and the "gym" (code for: Chipotle). Ways it's not normal to meet your BFF: through your mutual stalker. Yet, that's how Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone became friends.

The pair revealed that they started texting each other thanks to some random dude they call John the Orchestra Guy having their number and continuing to "accidentally" text them both his "orchestra needs."

"We both had the same stalker and his name was John the Orchestra Guy," Lawrence explained, while Stone added, "He wasn't really a stalker he was just this guy that has a lot of people's phone numbers. He must have worked at a studio or something. And he texts and he says, 'Hey, Alex.' Or he makes up a name. 'I'm running late on my way to the soundstage. Can you warm up the orchestra for me? Can you text me back and let me know you got this? John.'"



Stone and Lawrence eventually started texting, and worried that each other was secretly John the Orchestra Guy. "So [Emma and I] had been texting, blah blah blah, we texted like every day for a year, but we had never talked on the phone, and we had never met," Lawrence said. "So then we were finally going to meet. She sends me her address, I drive over, and on the way over I'm like 'Oh my God, what if this is John the Orchestra Guy?'"

"And she thought when I was on the way over, she was like, 'Oh my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy?'" Lawrence continued. "So then I called you [note: she's speaking to Emma at this point] and you were like 'Hello?' And I was like 'Hello?' Anyway that was the first thing we had in common."

Best friendship meet cute of all time?