It's Royal Baby Season—Another English Royal Is Pregnant!

As if we couldn't get enough of Prince William and Kate's royal baby news, there's more—another royal baby is about to enter the world. The Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike Tindall are expecting their second child, AKA more cousins for Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

The baby is set to arrive after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome their third child this spring. This pregnancy is especially warming for the Tindalls, who revealed they had a miscarriage last December. They currently have a three-year-old daughter named Mia. Congrats to the royal family!