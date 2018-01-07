Christina Aguilera Says Goodbye to Her Beloved Dog in a Heartbreaking Instagram Post

I had to finally make the hard decision to put my beloved Stinky 🦊🐾🖤💔 down last night after an amazing 17 years together! You were my roadie through the tours...breakups...life’s many ups and downs...my 1st baby before I had any babies...The one and only forever 👑☝🏼🙌🏼 RIP, Stinky... Run free and with no more misery 💫🙏🏼🙏🏼

