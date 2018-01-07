Christina Aguilera Says Goodbye to Her Beloved Dog in a Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Christina Aguilera shared some extremely sad news this weekend. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the singer shared a video tribute to her dog, Stinky, who passed away at the age of 17. Aguilera revealed on Instagram that she made the difficult decision to have Stinky put down, and it sounds as though her pup had been sick for quite some time.
She wrote:
"Had to finally make the hard decision to put my beloved Stinky 🦊🐾🖤💔 down last night after an amazing 17 years together! You were my roadie through the tours... breakups… life's many ups and downs... My 1st baby before I had any babies…The one and only forever. RIP, Stinky... Run free and with no more misery 💫🙏🏼🙏🏼."
The tribute includes several throwback photos of the beloved dog, who has accompanied Aguilera throughout her career. Stinky will definitely be missed.