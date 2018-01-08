Here's the Full List of Golden Globes 2018 Winners

The 75th annual Golden Globes Awards has made history with its most powerful red carpet yet. Here, see the full list of winners from the biggest night in film and television.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Winner: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Television Series – Drama
Winner: The Handmaid’s Tale
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Winner: The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Winner: “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Winner: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Animated Film
Winner: Coco
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Winner: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Winner: In the Fade
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
Loveless
The Square
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Television Series – Comedy
Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Black-ish
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Director – Motion Picture
Winner: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Picture – Comedy or Musical
Winner: Lady Bird
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Picture – Drama
Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water