Here's the Full List of Golden Globes 2018 Winners

The 75th annual Golden Globes Awards has made history with its most powerful red carpet yet. Here, see the full list of winners from the biggest night in film and television.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Biel, The Sinner



Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project



Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Winner: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Television Series – Drama

Winner: The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Winner: The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Winner: “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Film

Winner: Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Winner: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Winner: In the Fade

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Television Series – Comedy

Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Director – Motion Picture

Winner: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

Winner: Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Picture – Drama

Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water