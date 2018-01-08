Today's Top Stories
Here Are the Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Golden Globes

See celebs behind the scenes and on the red carpet.

Instagram: Justin Timberlake/Millie Bobby Brown
Jan 8, 2018

During tonight's 75th Golden Globes, celebrities are showing up in all-black to support the "Time's Up" movement and explaining exactly why *they* have decided to join the movement. But before the red carpet began, many celebrities had already taken to Instagram to give a behind-the-scenes peek into their choices, getting ready, and yes—their outfits.

Oprah Winfrey

Gayle’s Ready Y’all.. here we go! #GoldenGlobes part4

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Susan Kelechi Watson

Jamie Chung

America Ferrera and Natalie Portman

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Saru Jayaraman

Tracee Ellis Ross

Reese Witherspoon

Zoë Kravitz

#goldenglobes @hbo • @timesupnow • #whywewearblack 💋 • #biglittlelies

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Laura Dern and Monica Ramirez

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Natalie Portman

#timesup

A post shared by Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial) on

Millie Bobby Brown

Peek-A-Boo🖤 #goldenglobes

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, and Rashida Jones

