Here Are the Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Golden Globes

I choose to wear black to support a movement that is fighting for harassment free work environments in all occupations, holding abusers accountable for their actions and for gender parity in leadership positions. #timesup #whywewearblack @timesupnow If you can put your money where your 🖤 is please donate to the legal defense fund. Link in bio. Thank you to all the courageous people who stepped up, shared their stories and ignited this fire. Thank you to my peers who helped organize this movement by using their platforms and voices to help make change for the better.

