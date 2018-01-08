Read the Full Transcript of Nicole Kidman's Powerful Golden Globes Speech

Nicole Kidman took home the first Golden Globe during Sunday night's ceremony for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies. And in her acceptance speech, she took time to address the #TimesUp movement in which stars wore black as a protest against sexual harassment and assault.

Kidman thanked her mother, who was active in the women's movement, and noted that her character on Big Little Lies had reasons to support the #TimesUp cause too. "This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now: abuse," she said on stage. "I do believe, and I hope, we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let's keep the conversation alive."

#GoldenGlobes winner Nicole Kidman: "I do believe and I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them" pic.twitter.com/af4l4xDtjf — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2018

Read the transcript of her speech below:

"Thank you so much. Thank you. Oh, first cab off the rank. That means my daughters are still awake. Sunny, Faith, I love you, I'm bringing this home to you, babies. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for supporting us.

Thank you to HBO, Richard Plepler, for supporting and committing to us. When I say us, I'm talking about Reese Witherspoon and myself. We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other. And I love you.

"We sat at a table and pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other and this is ours to share. Wow. The power of women."

Also, I want to say Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoey Kravitz, we sat at a table, pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other and this is ours to share. Wow. The power of women. Also, I speak on behalf of the five of us because we would not be in existence with this show and it wouldn't be as good as it has been without the mastery of Jean-MarcVallée and David E. Kelley. And also Liane Moriarty. And I have to say, Bruna Papandrea and Per Saari, your tenacity is amazing. Thank you.

There's been people in my life, please, for decades, who I just, if I get a chance to thank them, I'm thanking them. Kevin Susan Batson, Alan Wortheimer, Chris Andrews. Wendy Day. All of you. Miranda. Liz. All of you. I love you.

And my mama. My mama was an advocate for the women's movement when I was growing up. And because of her, I'm standing here. My achievements are her achievements. Antonia Kidman, my sister, and I say thank you, Janelle Kidman, for what you fought for so hard. This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now: abuse. I do believe, and I hope, we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let's keep the conversation alive. Let's do it, and Keith Urban, when my cheek is against yours, everything melts away. And that is love. It's true. I love you so much. God bless you. Thank you."