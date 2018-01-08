Today's Top Stories
Read the Full Transcript of Laura Dern's Moving Golden Globes Speech

"Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silencing and that was normalized."

Getty
Jan 8, 2018

Laura Dern took home the Golden Globe Sunday night for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies. And in her acceptance speech, she didn't shy away from tackling the dark issues that the show is known for.

"Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silencing and that was normalized," Dern said on stage. "I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice."

Watch her speech below:

And read the full transcript here:

"Thank you, HFPA, for the honor of joining in the company of these extraordinary fellow nominees who inspire me so deeply. And namely to the brilliant Shailene, Zoe, Reese, and Nicole. My new family. To our fearless leader, Jean Mark, and HBO. To our magical producers and especially for caring so much to make things work so I could be part of this, I'm so forever grateful.

To David E. Kelly. Our superhero who took Lianne's words and gave me particularly the most outrageous, complicated woman and a terrified mother, terrified because her little girl was being abused and bullied and she was too afraid to speak up.

Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silencing and that was normalized. I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice. May we also please protect and employ them. May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new north star. Bless you.

Bless everyone who worked on this. All the people who support me and my beautiful children. Thank you for all of your work and love. Good night."
