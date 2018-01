Just when we thought nothing could follow Oprah's speech at the Golden Globes, Natalie Portman made the night's juiciest jab. She took the stage to announce "Best Director" with co-presenter Ron Howard and said, simply, "and here are the all-male nominees."



Howard, director of Solo: A Star Wars Story, laughed it off, and Portman continued to present the as though nothing unusual had been said. We see what you were doing there Natalie.