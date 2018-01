Every awards show has its awkward moments, and the 2018 Golden Globes were no exception. Aside from Debra Messing calling out E! while on E! (iconic and so important), Hugh Jackman couldn't help but look hilariously shocked when James Franco won an award over him. In fact, his face is the meme inspiration you never knew you needed.

NBC

Truly a "huh?" moment if there ever was one, and the internet was quick to do what they do best:



truly feeling REFRESHED by this look from hugh jackman @ james franco pic.twitter.com/r2KYyyq4pu — Aubrey Page (@aubreypage_) January 8, 2018

Im Hugh Jackman watching James Franco win best actor pic.twitter.com/TXqa9yNdLa — katie ✨ (@katieenallen) January 8, 2018

Hugh Jackman’s face upon seeing he lost Best Actor for his dumbass circus musical to James Franco imitating Tommy Wiseau is my new favorite reaction image to everything ever... pic.twitter.com/RHciptcttd — Tatum Strangely (@Tatum_Strangely) January 8, 2018

hugh jackman as joey tribbiani 2018 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6ftcKeA4UO — maria WATCH DIRK GENTLY ON NETFLIX (@nygmalpha) January 8, 2018

Hugh Jackman’s face upon seeing he lost Best Actor for his circus musical to James Franco imitating Tommy Wiseau is my new favorite reaction image to everything ever.#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/f5zH4Rgky4 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 8, 2018

You can watch the full moment below: