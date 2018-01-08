Today's Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker, Eva Longoria, and Laura Dern Called Out E! While Interviewed by Ryan Seacrest

These interview clips are amazing.

Jan 8, 2018

The E! Golden Globes red carpet was extremely powerful this year thanks to the #TimesUp movement, and it led to several stars making the brave-if-slightly-awkward decision to stand up for former E! host Catt Sadler—while on the E! red carpet.

Not only did Debra Messing tell Giuliana Rancic that she was "shocked" to hear that E! "doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts," actresses Eva Longoria, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Laura Dern stood up against the network.

"We’re here for Time’s Up, we support gender equity and equal pay, and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well," said while being interviewed by long-time E! host Ryan Seacrest. "We stand with you Catt."

Laura Dern also confronted Seacrest, saying, "We need the powers that be, and all the industries, and all the networks, and E!, to help us with closing this pay gender gap."

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker said "I know it's affected your network" while speaking to Seacrest, and Twitter was here for it:


Congratulations to these women for doing what's right instead of what's not awkward.

