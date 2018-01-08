Today's Top Stories
1
All the Looks from the Globes' Powerful Red Carpet
2
Inside the Making of 'Lady Bird'
3
"We Feel Emboldened": Globes' Most Moving Quotes
4
Women Were Each Others' Dates at the Golden Globes
5
The Stars Who Chose Not to Wear Black Last Night

Rose McGowan Accuses Actresses Wearing Black of Hypocrisy During Golden Globes

Whether or not you agree, her POV is important and should be listened to and respected.

Getty
Jan 8, 2018

Almost every actress who attended Sunday night's Golden Globes wore black to the event, a symbol of solidarity and protest against the sexual assault allegations in Hollywood. As Amber Tamblyn said in an op-ed for the New York Times, "It is a statement of action. It is a direct message of resistance [...] we’re done being silenced and we’re done with the silencers."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

That said, Rose McGowan once again spoke out against what she sees as hypocrisy within the movement—and while you might not agree with her, her voice in #MeToo is incredibly important and worthy of respect. There would not be a movement without her.

McGowan's comments came in response to Asia Argento, who tweeted "No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence" on the night of the Globes. She had previously raised concerns about actresses wearing black in "silent protest," writing in a since deleted tweet: "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy."

The #TimesUp Legal Defense Fund offered several explanations about the choice to wear black to the Golden Globes via Instagram, one of which is here:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

#TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK

A post shared by #TIMESUP (@timesupnow) on

Related Stories
Natalie Portman Drags the Golden Globes on Stage
Read Oprah's Powerful Golden Globes Speech

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Golden Globes 2018
The Most Awkward Moments from the Golden Globes
Celebs Call Out E! on Golden Globes Red Carpet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 All the Chic Golden Globes 2018 After-Party Looks
nicole kidman Nicole Kidman's awkward kiss with Keith Urban
Ewan McGregor Thanks His Wife *and* His Girlfriend
Hugh Jackman's Reaction to James Franco Winning
Natalie Portman Drags the Golden Globes on Stage
Read Oprah's Powerful Golden Globes Speech
Chrissy Teigen Binging Burgers at an Awards Show
The Stars Who Chose Not to Wear Black Last Night