Rose McGowan Accuses Actresses Wearing Black of Hypocrisy During Golden Globes

Almost every actress who attended Sunday night's Golden Globes wore black to the event, a symbol of solidarity and protest against the sexual assault allegations in Hollywood. As Amber Tamblyn said in an op-ed for the New York Times, "It is a statement of action. It is a direct message of resistance [...] we’re done being silenced and we’re done with the silencers."

That said, Rose McGowan once again spoke out against what she sees as hypocrisy within the movement—and while you might not agree with her, her voice in #MeToo is incredibly important and worthy of respect. There would not be a movement without her.

And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy https://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

McGowan's comments came in response to Asia Argento, who tweeted "No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence" on the night of the Globes. She had previously raised concerns about actresses wearing black in "silent protest," writing in a since deleted tweet: "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy."

The #TimesUp Legal Defense Fund offered several explanations about the choice to wear black to the Golden Globes via Instagram, one of which is here:

