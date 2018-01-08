Everything You Need to Know About Caitriona Balfe's Fiancé Tony McGill

Caitriona Balfe is best known for her role as Claire Fraser on Outlander, and while attending the 75th annual Golden Globes Sunday night (she was nominated for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Drama") the 38-year-old completely shocked everyone on the red carpet when a gorgeous engagement ring was spotted on her finger. See for yourself below.

So who's the lucky guy? Balfe told People she's engaged to her boyfriend of almost two years, Tony McGill. The couple have kept their relationship fairly very private. As in, so private that there's virtually zero evidence of McGill on the internet. Here's the little of what we know about Balfe's fiancé and their relationship over the past two years.

They got engaged over the holidays.

"It happened over the break," Balfe revealed. "I’m very happy."



Like Balfe, he's Irish.

Did "McGill" give it away?

There's a throwback video of the pair from 2015, and he looks *so* in love with her.

They've only been spotted in public together twice.

First at the 2016 ceremony for Jodie Foster’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and almost a year ago at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards.

Balfe and McGill attend the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles. Getty

And although McGill seems like more of a mystery man than ever at this point, we can only hope the pair will be more open about their relationship now that Balfe has *officially* announced the engagement.