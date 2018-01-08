Kendall Jenner Just Responded to the Criticism Over Her Acne at the Golden Globes

Kendall Jenner got slammed on Twitter last night for walking the Golden Globes red carpet, because, uhh, we just didn't understand why she was there. And despite the fact that she looked absolutely gorgeous in her all-black ensemble, some Twitter users were quick to point out the noticeable acne on Jenner's face—because haters are literally always going to hate, and apparently acne is the easiest target for bullies.

As one user tweeted: "Ok but @Kendall Jenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand."

Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand https://t.co/2ufMe2T1Zq — daisy (@yellowcustards) January 8, 2018

And Jenner responded in the *best* way:

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

Jenner has opened up before about her struggle with acne and how it affected her self-esteem as a teenager. On her blog (which no longer exists), she wrote, "I had such bad acne when I was younger. It completely ruined my self-esteem—I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face."

Jenner's dermatologist, Christie Kidd, has allegedly been treating Kendall's skin for years, though, as anyone with acne knows, it can be an incredibly long, frustrating journey to getting rid of zits. Of course, the model-slash-reality star is in good company, as other celebrities have opened up about their acne too, like Lorde, who tweeted back in 2014:

fact #1 learnt spring-cleaning room: if the music thing doesn't work out i can always become a dealer of three-quarters-full acne creams — Lorde (@lorde) October 24, 2014

So maybe we should stop slamming Jenner and other celebrities for their acne and just mind our own damn business, because everyone gets acne, and that's just a fact of life.