Kanye West to Kim Kardashian: "You Cannot Wear Big Sunglasses Anymore"

Regular couple moment.

Getty
Jan 9, 2018

Today in not-at-all-weird Kardashian news, Kim Kardashian has revealed that there's a very specific reason she abandoned her love for oversized sunglasses: Kanye West told her to. It's a legendary fact that Kanye gave Kim's wardrobe a makeover when they started dating (read: he basically got rid of all her clothes), but apparently he recently sent her an entire email on the type of glasses she should wear.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, 'You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,'" Kim said while wearing extremely small glasses during Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this."

Literally, amazing. By the way, this is what Kim used to look like, sunglasses-wise:

Getty

And here she is these days:

Getty
TBH, her sunglasses could be smaller by Kanye standards. See? Kendall gets it:

Getty
