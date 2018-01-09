Today's Top Stories
1
Exclusive: On Set with 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2
2
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards
3
The British Wedding Traditions You Need To Know
4
Inside the Making of 'Lady Bird'
5
"Submarining" Is Here to Annoy Your 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Was Stuck with Half a Face of Makeup After Emma Stone Canceled Their Globes Plans

"I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like."

Facebook
Jan 9, 2018

Did you miss Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes? Well, she had every intention of attending the after-parties with Emma Stone, but then Emma canceled last minute, leaving Jennifer with half a face of makeup. But the good news is there's a video, which is glorious.

"Hi, what happened tonight?" Emma asks Jennifer in the below Facebook post. J.Law's response: "Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after-parties so I, you know, got us some tickets to some after-parties. I booked a car and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn't want to go. You just wanted to come over to my house. So I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below


To be quite honest, Jennifer Lawrence looks good with just one eye and half a contour. To be even more quite honest, this Hollywood friendship is 10/10.

Related Story
Dakota Caught Watching Angie While Jen Presented
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Ava Major
Is Kylie Going to Reveal Her Pregnancy on 'KUWTK?'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Exclusive Look at Nikki Reed's New Jewelry Line
Lyrica Okano on the Epic Finale of Marvel's Runawa
Kanye West Told Kim Not to Wear Big Sunglasses
Ivanka Trump Posts Hypocritical #TimesUp Tweet
Meryl Streep on Mariah Carey Stealing Her Seat
Kendall Jenner Defends Her Acne at the Globes
Who Is Caitriona Balfe's Fiancé Tony McGill?
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Engaged to Brad Falchuk