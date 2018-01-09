Jennifer Lawrence Was Stuck with Half a Face of Makeup After Emma Stone Canceled Their Globes Plans

Did you miss Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes? Well, she had every intention of attending the after-parties with Emma Stone, but then Emma canceled last minute, leaving Jennifer with half a face of makeup. But the good news is there's a video, which is glorious.

"Hi, what happened tonight?" Emma asks Jennifer in the below Facebook post. J.Law's response: "Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after-parties so I, you know, got us some tickets to some after-parties. I booked a car and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn't want to go. You just wanted to come over to my house. So I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like."

To be quite honest, Jennifer Lawrence looks good with just one eye and half a contour. To be even more quite honest, this Hollywood friendship is 10/10.