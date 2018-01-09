Today's Top Stories
Meryl Streep's Iconic Reaction to Mariah Carey Stealing Her Spot at the Globes? "Bitch Stole My Seat"

Nothing but respect for MY favorite Globes moment.

Jan 9, 2018

The other night, the living legend known as Mariah Carey was wandering through the crowd at the Golden Globes when she was like, "Oh no, I need to sit," and stole Meryl Streep's seat. Which is already amazing, but was made even more so by the fact that Meryl came back from wherever she was (polishing her Oscars, IDK) and found Mariah occupying her turf.

And as if these tweets aren't enough, Meryl spoke about the moment on Jimmy Kimmel Live (watch above) saying, "Bitch stole my seat. I came over and there she was, you know, next to Spielberg sucking up. She said, 'Oh my god, they made me sit down because we were moving.' They say, '5,4,3,2,1' wherever you are, everybody has to drop to their [seat]. I said, 'No, no, no, stay there. I’ll sit on your lap.'"

BRB, need to take a moment to recover from this story.

