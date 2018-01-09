Ivanka Trump Tweeted About the #TimesUp Movement and Twitter Has Many Feelings

The 75th annual Golden Globes was a historical night for women, as actresses and activists stood together in solidarity in support of the #TimesUp movement, which aims to "addresses the systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The theme took hold throughout the night, with everyone from Nicole Kidman to Laura Dern to Oprah giving empowering speeches about ending sexual harassment and encouraging women to reclaim their power. After (and during) the show, many viewers felt moved enough to take to their own personal social media accounts and say something about the inspirational speeches—including Ivanka Trump. Yes, Ivanka Trump, the person whose father has been accused of sexually harassing women for years.

Naturally, Twitter called Trump out for her hypocrisy. See the reactions below.

Honestly Ivanka, it took a staggering level of heinous idiocy for you to post this tweet. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 9, 2018

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

As tonedeaf as this is since half this speech was against everything your father’s administration is about I can’t deny this took a little courage to share. Now do the right thing and stand up against the shame your father is creating and make change. — Matt Weltzin (@MattWeltzin) January 9, 2018

Yeah? Tell it to your father dear. — S.C.Frist (@SCF329) January 9, 2018

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Times up for who? Your predatory father? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 9, 2018

The irony here has to be pointed out, evidently. — Don't @ me (@CallMeGillette) January 9, 2018