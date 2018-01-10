Today's Top Stories
Lena Dunham Explains Why She's Still Wearing a Ring from Her Ex Jack Antonoff

"Love is a really cool, eternal, powerful, eternal thing."

Jan 10, 2018

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have broken up after about five years of dating, and the Girls star recently appeared on Instagram Live (sadly, the video is gone) to open up about how she's doing post-split and explain why she's still wearing a ring Antonoff gave her.

home from tour in a blur of love and poodles

"I'll always wear [it] because love is a really cool, eternal, powerful, eternal thing," she explained. "It doesn't have to be defined the way we, in Western culture, define it—as beginning and ends. Things can be, 'You're a drop of water and you reenter the ocean.'"

❤️ forever love ❤️

This is a pretty lovely way to look at breakups, no?

