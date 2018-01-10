Today's Top Stories
Mark Wahlberg Was Paid 1,500 Times More Than Michelle Williams for a Film Reshoot

Would you like some rage with your morning coffee?

Getty
Jan 10, 2018

Please grab your nearest male friend who thinks women in Hollywood are complaining too much about wage discrepancy (actually, hopefully you don't have any friends like this), and let them know that Mark Wahlberg was recently paid 1,500 times more than Michelle Williams. That's right, 1,500 times more.

USA Today reports that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for reshooting scenes in All the Money in the World. Williams received less than $1,000. Sorry, all caps are needed here; WHAT THE HELL. Or to quote Williams' friend Busy Philipps:

Reshoots were needed because Kevin Spacey was dropped from the film due to accusations of sexual misconduct, and here's what Williams had to say at the time (during an interview with USA Today): "I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

Williams was paid $80 per day, and less than $1k total. This isn't a story from several years ago, guys. This just happened. Hollywood needs to change.

