Today's Top Stories
1
Catherine Deneuve Slams the #MeToo Movement
2
13 New Shows with Well-Written Women
3
Beauty Trend You Are 100% Never Going to Try
4
13 Comfy Slippers You Can Wear Outside the House
5
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards

This Iconic French Actress Has Some Questionable Things to Say About the #MeToo "Witch Hunt"

Ummmmmm...pass.

Getty
Jan 10, 2018

The #MeToo movement is one of the most important things to come out of 2017—an otherwise pretty awful year. It gives women a chance to use their voices and fight against sexual assault. It gives us a chance to be heard, and more importantly, to be believed. And more than that, it's helped to expose sexual assault among prominent members of society who would have otherwise gotten away with abusing women.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Survivors of Assault Shouldn't *Have* to Speak Out

But the movement isn't without its detractors, including iconic French actress Catherine Deneuve, who signed an open letter published in Le Monde along with 100 French women accusing #MeToo of being a "witch-hunt." (The headline was: "We Defend Freedom to Importune, Indispensable to Sexual Freedom.")

Deneuve and her fellow letter writers say they're concerned that "denunciations" will inhibit men, and lead to a new era of "puritanism." They also argue that men should be able "to hit on women."

"Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or cack-handedly, is not—nor is men being gentlemanly a macho attack," the letter reads. "Men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone’s knee or try to steal a kiss."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Everyone's voice deserves to be heard, but to imply that men are the victims in the #MeToo movement is problematic at best, and dangerous at worst.

Related Story
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Watch Margot Robbie Tell Ellen How She Met Obama
Celebrities Who Will Give Birth in 2018
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Rumored Celebrity Couples We *Hope* Are Real
Read About Serena Williams' Hospital Health Scare
Kim Kardashian Has a Problem with This Headline
Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams' Huge Wage Gap
James Franco Responds to Sexual Assault Allegation
Lena Dunham on Breakup with Jack Antonoff
Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Nixes Twitter and Instagram
Ava Duvernay Is Our Hollywood Hero