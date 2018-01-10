Watch Margot Robbie Hilariously Recount How She and Her Husband Met Ellen and Barack Obama

Margot Robbie secretly wed Tom Ackerley last year, and on an recent episode of Ellen she tells one of the most awkward, hilarious, amazing stories of how she met Ellen on her honeymoon, and, wait for it...how she also met Barack Obama.

"My husband's going to kill me for telling this story," she begins. The couple delayed their honeymoon in Tahiti due to Margot's work schedule shooting I, Tonya. It was a normal day when they decided to hit the gym, and the last person they expected to see was Ellen...let alone the former president.

To sum it up for you: Ackerley put on his "oldest, tiniest gym shorts where there's nothing underneath" and headed to the gym for, you know, a casual workout. Once he got on his bicycle the 27-year-old recalls saying, "Whoa, babe, you cannot wear those shorts." (Clearly, they were showing a little too much). Suddenly, Robbie spots Ellen next to them, and just a little farther away...Obama.

"Ellen looks over and goes, 'Boy, those were the wrong shorts to wear today,'" Robbie recounts. Perhaps the best part? He then had to participate in a stretching class, and well...we don't want to spoil the rest for you. Prepare yourselves for the tears you're about to shed and check out the hilarious clip above.