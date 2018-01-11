Today's Top Stories
We Finally Know Why Kylie Jenner Hasn't Confirmed Her Pregnancy

There's a reason she's been under the radar.

Getty
Jan 11, 2018

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child, and—in a move no one saw coming—has all but disappeared from public life since news of said pregnancy was leaked. But WHY? Everyone deserves privacy, but Kylie's sudden departure from the spotlight is highly unusual for her brand and has caused a lot of speculation among fans. However, turns out she has a good reason—she's recharging.

"She’s very happy about the pregnancy, but she doesn’t want to share this with the world," a source tells Us Weekly. "Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private. She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants."

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott.
Getty

Another source tells ET, "[Kylie’s] worked hard her entire life, and being a mother will be a lot of work, so now is a chance for her to recharge."

Us Weekly's source adds, "If you knew Kylie—she can be very stubborn. When she makes her decisions, she sticks by them. This is a decision she made early on in her pregnancy and she’s sticking by it."

Kylie's due to give birth sometime in early 2018, though the exact date is unknown.

