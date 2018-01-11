Wendy Williams Slams Kylie Jenner: "The Baby Is Still Going to Look Like the Old You"

Wendy Williams is known for being extremely candid, but the talk show host took things pretty far while talking about Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy. During a segment on her show, Williams said, "Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but the baby is still going to look like the old you...just saying."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is obviously a reference to Kylie Jenner's lip enhancements, and—while there's a lot to be said about plastic surgery, impossible beauty standards, and the fact that women should be able to do whatever they want with their bodies—seems to cross a line.

YouTube

Williams also speculated upon the reason Kylie's been out of the spotlight, ignoring information that she and Travis Scott are still happily together, and saying, "Well, why do you think? I guessed right away: because she's not with Travis Scott anymore. Please, that was a split and run, in my mind. Like, the condom split, she took the test and was probably like, 'Oh my god, what am I going to do now? Travis!' He's like, 'No, I'm a rock star. I got not part of that. You got plenty of money on your own, figure it out on your own.' That's how people cavalierly treat pregnancy."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kylie has yet to comment on Wendy's musings.