The Trailer for Taylor Swift's New 'End Game' Video Is Here and It's Wild

Ed and Taylor's friendship FTW.

Jan 11, 2018

It's hee-eeereee! Well, ish. Taylor Swift has officially released a trailer for the "End Game" video, with appearances from both Ed Sheeran and Future. The singer dropped said trailer on Good Morning America (the entire thing comes out tonight) and it's something.

For those of you who don't keep up with Taylor Swift conspiracy theories, some say "End Game" is about Tom Hiddleston. Evidence: they both have "big reputations;" the lyric "Ooh, you and me would be a big conversation" is a clear reference to the media storm that was their relationship; and "I just wanna be drinking on a beach with you all over me" could be a reference to the iconic July 4th they spent together.

Look out for the full "End Game" video at midnight.

