Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrity Babies to Expect This Year
2
Survivors of Assault Shouldn't *Have* to Speak Out
3
13 New Shows with Well-Written Women
4
14 Spring Dresses Worth Shopping Early
5
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards

Ewan McGregor Was Spotted Kissing His New Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the Critics' Choice Awards

Their awards-season romance is going strong.

Getty
Jan 12, 2018

After pulling a Golden Globes first by thanking both his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis and his new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor took his relationship even more public by planting a kiss on Winstead after winning a Critics' Choice Award on Thursday night.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

He also name-dropped her in his speech, saying, "Thank you to all of our actors... and Mary," this time choosing not to thank his wife, who he married in 1995 and has four children with. Weird, awkward times.

Left: Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis. Right: Ewan McGregor and his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Getty

You can watch McGregor's speech from the Golden Globes below:

Related Story
James Franco Has Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Tennis Star Angelique Kerber Is Ahead of the Game
Every Emma Watson Movie Ranked
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Queen Has Fired Her Royal Bra Fitter
See Blake Lively's Chic Look Last Night in NYC
Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash Slam Mark Wahlberg
Meghan Markle | ELLE UK Meghan Markle Has Worn A Tiara Before
Rob Lowe Criticizes Bella Thorne Over Mudslides
14 Celebrities Who Might Bet at the Royal Wedding
The Best Romantic Comedies of 2018
Everyone Thinks Ivanka Trump Is Pregnant