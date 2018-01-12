Ewan McGregor Was Spotted Kissing His New Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the Critics' Choice Awards

After pulling a Golden Globes first by thanking both his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis and his new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor took his relationship even more public by planting a kiss on Winstead after winning a Critics' Choice Award on Thursday night.

He also name-dropped her in his speech, saying, "Thank you to all of our actors... and Mary," this time choosing not to thank his wife, who he married in 1995 and has four children with. Weird, awkward times.

Left: Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis. Right: Ewan McGregor and his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Getty

You can watch McGregor's speech from the Golden Globes below: