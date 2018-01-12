Watch Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash Eviscerate Mark Wahlberg at the Critics' Choice Awards

In case you missed the rage-inducing news, it was recently revealed that Mark Wahlberg was paid 1,500 times more than Michelle Williams during reshoots for All the Money in the World. In other words he was paid $1.5 million and she was paid less than $1,000. We'll give you a quick moment to spiral.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Obviously this is completely unacceptable and proof that the wage gap is still going strong in Hollywood—so Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash went ahead and threw some shade during the Critics' Choice Awards.

The hosts gave a "toast" to the "good guys of Hollywood," with Munn saying: "I want to say ‘thank you’ to the producers for paying Niecy and I the same amount of money and Mark Wahlberg a million dollars. He took a pay cut, so that’s really nice and generous of him. Thank you so much."

To quote Twitter:

This toast to the “good guys” omggg I’m YELLING — 🎅🏿🎁 wheezy🎄❄️ (@Todders14) January 12, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Also shoutout to this shade from Nash: "Thank you to all of the men for speaking up at the Golden Globes." 👀 .

And another shoutout to Munn for this moment: