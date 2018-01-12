Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrity Babies to Expect This Year
2
Survivors of Assault Shouldn't *Have* to Speak Out
3
13 New Shows with Well-Written Women
4
14 Spring Dresses Worth Shopping Early
5
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards

Watch Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash Eviscerate Mark Wahlberg at the Critics' Choice Awards

Extremely well deserved, TBH.

Getty
Jan 12, 2018

In case you missed the rage-inducing news, it was recently revealed that Mark Wahlberg was paid 1,500 times more than Michelle Williams during reshoots for All the Money in the World. In other words he was paid $1.5 million and she was paid less than $1,000. We'll give you a quick moment to spiral.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Obviously this is completely unacceptable and proof that the wage gap is still going strong in Hollywood—so Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash went ahead and threw some shade during the Critics' Choice Awards.

The hosts gave a "toast" to the "good guys of Hollywood," with Munn saying: "I want to say ‘thank you’ to the producers for paying Niecy and I the same amount of money and Mark Wahlberg a million dollars. He took a pay cut, so that’s really nice and generous of him. Thank you so much."

To quote Twitter:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Also shoutout to this shade from Nash: "Thank you to all of the men for speaking up at the Golden Globes." 👀 .

And another shoutout to Munn for this moment:

Related Story
Ewan McGregor Kisses Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Tennis Star Angelique Kerber Is Ahead of the Game
Every Emma Watson Movie Ranked
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Queen Has Fired Her Royal Bra Fitter
See Blake Lively's Chic Look Last Night in NYC
Meghan Markle | ELLE UK Meghan Markle Has Worn A Tiara Before
Rob Lowe Criticizes Bella Thorne Over Mudslides
Ewan McGregor Kisses Mary Elizabeth Winstead
14 Celebrities Who Might Bet at the Royal Wedding
The Best Romantic Comedies of 2018
Everyone Thinks Ivanka Trump Is Pregnant