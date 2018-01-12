The Queen Has Fired Her Royal Bra Fitter, Who Is *Very* Upset to Be "Dropped Like a Stone"

The Queen of England has many people waiting on her every need, and apparently among them is a "royal bra fitter." The lucky woman who until recently had this job is June Kenton, an 82-year-old woman whose company Rigby & Peller held the Queen's royal warrant from 1982 until just recently.

Now, Kenton says she was dropped "like a stone" by Elizabeth II over the summer, which presumably has something to do with her memoir Storm in a D-Cup. While the book doesn't go into too many details, she does mention fitting the Queen in bras while she was surrounded by corgis, and also reportedly says that Diana would take home posters of models in lingerie for Harry and William.

Getty

"We never come out of the fitting room talking about a customer, ever…let alone the Queen. I've never said one single word every time I've been about the Queen," Keaton said of being let go. "It is very sad for me that they didn't like it and I'm finding that very difficult to accept. It's horrible and a real shock. I never ever thought when I was writing the book that it would upset anyone. I've had the royal warrant for so long I never imagined that this would happen."

She also explained, "The letter came out of the blue and was very upsetting at the time. I called the Royal Warrant Holders Association and tried to reason with them but they told me the order had come from the Lord Chamberlain [the head of the Queen's household] and his word was God. There was no point in me attempting to speak to the palace, as they had clearly made up their mind."