Blake Lively Knows How to Rock a Hand Cast Better Than All of Us

Blake Lively is known for looking chic pretty much always, and Thursday night was no different when she celebrated artist Ashley Longshore's collaboration with Bergdorfs in NYC. (Longshore's stunning artwork is featured in the iconic Bergdorf Goodman windows.)

The 30-year-old mother to three-year-old James and one-year-old Ines attended the party for a good ol' "mom's night out." To accompany her green cheetah pants and open-back sweater, Lively also donned a cast on her right hand due to an injury while filming her upcoming movie The Rhythm Section. The injury has now put the movie on hold, but the cast is clearly no match for Lively's effortless style.