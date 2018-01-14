Watch the Intense First Trailer for 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2

Hulu has dropped the first trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 and it is intense—even by Handmaid's Tale standards.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The trailer offers a first look at Moira's (Samira Wiley) new life in Canada as a refugee and June (Elisabeth Moss) looking (understandably) terrified in a muzzle.

According to Hulu, Season 2 will be "shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. 'Gilead is within you' is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season 2, Offred and all our characters will fight against—or succumb to—this dark truth."

The first season of the series was a fan-favorite and an awards season darling, taking home eight Emmys as well as Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. That success was great, but also intimidating—the first season's success weighed heavy on the show's creative team as they headed into Season 2.

"The biggest barrier of season 2 was season 1," showrunner Bruce Miller told EW of working on the second season. "You sort of intimidate yourself. But at a certain point, you can’t spend all your time second-guessing things. Instead, you just have to remember to try and tell a good story."



The second season of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on Hulu on April 25. The premiere will bring us two new episodes (thank goodness) and then we'll have to wait a week for each episode after that. The new episodes will drop on Wednesdays, making Wednesday our favorite day of the week—beginning April 25, anyway.

