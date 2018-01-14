Today's Top Stories
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Were Just Spotted on a Romantic Dinner Date

Fifty Shades of Coldplay.

Jan 14, 2018

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are definitely dating, and here's the proof. Last night, they were both photographed having dinner at Soho House in Malibu, an exclusive club of which you have to be a member to attend. The date looked very cosy, with the pair arriving together in Martin's Jeep. DailyMail.com has the photographs, which are extremely cute.

Johnson looks chic wearing an Isabel Marant Étoile argyle sweater, with cropped trousers and black heeled boots.

This is the first time that Johnson and Martin have been photographed together, since rumors of their romance first surfaced in October 2017. After that, Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert in November 2017, and they were both seen arriving in Paris at a suspiciously similar time last month.

According to People, a source revealed that, "Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris' car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together."

