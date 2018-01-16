Today's Top Stories
1
"Why Didn't She Just Leave?" This Is Why.
2
There's Hope Yet: 21 Shows with Female Showrunners
3
5 Cult-Favorite Brow Products You Need ASAP
4
Here's Who Might Make the Royal-Wedding Guest List
5
Traveling *Does* Affect Your Period—Here's How

Watch Kourtney Kardashian Call Out Khloé's Weight Gain Before Knowing She Was Pregnant

This is very awkward.

Jan 16, 2018
Getty

Hot off the heels of a clip revealing that Khloé Kardashian's family pressured her to lose weight because she was "hurting the brand" (so many side-eyes), the pregnant reality star had to deal with being fat-shamed by her sister on Monday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the clip below, Kourtney teases Khloé about her weight gain, saying, "Where does it all go wrong? What are you eating, are you snacking?" Kourt also responds, "No, but I think you've gained a few pounds" when Khloé asks if she's calling her fat.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Before you know your sister is🤰🏼#tonight #kuwtk 🤦🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

On the one hand, sisters talk about these things, so no big deal (and Kourtney didn't know Khloé was pregnant at the time). But with the information that Khloé was once told her weight gain hurt the "brand" in the back of our minds, this is suspect to say the least.

Related Story
Khloé Kardashian Announced Her Pregnancy on KUWTK

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kim and Kanye Were in Delivery Room with Surrogate
10 Best Drama Movies Coming Out in 2018
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kylie Jenner and Her Baby Bump Were Spotted at CVS
Kim Kardashian Welcomes Third Baby to the World
Politician Ends Relationship Over Meghan Markle
Rumored Celebrity Couples We *Hope* Are Real
Selena Gomez's Mom Tried to Stop Woody Allen Movie
Kylie Jenner Caught Employees Taking Photos of Her
Khloé Kardashian Announced Her Pregnancy on KUWTK
There's Hope Yet: 21 Shows with Female Showrunners