Hot off the heels of a clip revealing that Khloé Kardashian's family pressured her to lose weight because she was "hurting the brand" (so many side-eyes), the pregnant reality star had to deal with being fat-shamed by her sister on Monday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the clip below, Kourtney teases Khloé about her weight gain, saying, "Where does it all go wrong? What are you eating, are you snacking?" Kourt also responds, "No, but I think you've gained a few pounds" when Khloé asks if she's calling her fat.

On the one hand, sisters talk about these things, so no big deal (and Kourtney didn't know Khloé was pregnant at the time). But with the information that Khloé was once told her weight gain hurt the "brand" in the back of our minds, this is suspect to say the least.