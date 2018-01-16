Cole Sprouse on 'The Tonight Show' Is Getting Us Through the Most Monday-ish Tuesday Ever

Cole Sprouse showed up on The Tonight Show Monday night, and frankly, it's the interview we never knew we needed. Between reminiscing about his very first appearance on the show for Friends (complete with throwback photos) and sharing an, um, beautiful drawing he drew of Jay Leno from when he was little...

Getty

...this entire thing was completely amazing. Especially the part where Sprouse talked about his "existential dread" over people taking photos of him (same). Also, please try not to panic, but he teased Jughead's death on Riverdale, emphasis on "teased."