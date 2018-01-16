Selena Gomez's Mom Tried to Get Her Not to Work with Woody Allen: "It Falls on Deaf Ears"

More and more celebrities have been distancing themselves from Woody Allen, the most recent of which is Timothée Chalamet, who pledged to donate the money he made from A Rainy Day in New York to Times Up Legal Defense Fund, the LGBTQ Center in NYC, and RAINN.

But if you're wondering whether his co-star Selena Gomez will do the same, the answer seems to be no—at least according to her mother Mandy Teefey.

In response to a commenter who wrote, "make Selena write an apology about the woddy Allen [sic] film," on her official Instagram, Teefey replied: "Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears."

This comment comes after reports that Teefey is "not happy" about Selena's reunion with Justin Bieber.