That Picture of a Pregnant Kylie Jenner in CVS Might Not Actually Be Kylie

Rumors that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child first started circulating in September, but the star still hasn't confirmed (or denied) that she's expecting. In fact, she's basically been in hiding since the news broke—meaning people are desperate for pictures of Kylie and her alleged baby bump.

So, when pictures of a possibly-pregnant woman who looked a lot like Kylie shopping at CVS in a baggy green hoodie surfaced this week, the internet went nuts.

BACKGRID

While the woman in the photo does bare a resemblance to Kylie, TMZ is now reporting that sources close to the star have confirmed it's not actually her. The unnamed sources also told TMZ that Kylie rarely leaves the house (that much is obvious to anyone who has been following news of her alleged pregnancy) and that she's due in March.

As we get closer and closer to that supposed due date, interest in Kylie's pregnancy only grows. People have taken to photoshopping pictures to imagine what pregnant Kylie looks like. What's more, during this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part special, her mom, Kris Jenner, revealed that a member of Kylie's staff was caught trying to take pictures of her, presumably to sell.

"There's always somebody that's trying to exploit the certain situation, and to have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn't be snapping is really, really stressful," Kris said during the episode. "You want to be able to trust the people that you're surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all times, and that's extremely upsetting when you feel like you can't be in your own bedroom or bathroom."

