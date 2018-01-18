Today's Top Stories
Kylie and Kris Jenner Tried to Out Extra Each Other with Their Baby Gifts for Kim Kardashian

And the winner is?

Jan 18, 2018
Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child this week and everyone in the family was excited to celebrate the news. Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner, in particular, sent very extra gifts to commemorate the occasion.

Super momager Kris sent Kim an elaborate pink custom cake from Hansen's Cakes in Los Angeles. Kim shared a picture of the cake on Instagram, captioned, "Thank You Mom." The cake is a sugary, metallic mountain of ribbon and rose designs.

Instagram

Not to be outdone, Kylie Jenner sent her big sister an elaborate, heart-shaped bouquet of roses. Kim showed off Kylie's gift on Snapchat. "How beautiful are these flowers?" she said in a clip highlighting the arrangement. "Thank you, Kylie!"

Snapchat

Kim's is the first of three anticipated additions to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim wrote in a post on her app on January 16. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Khloé Kardashian officially confirmed her pregnancy in December and shared the moment when she announced the news to her family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Younger sister Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be expecting, but she has yet to confirm or deny her pregnancy, in spite of reports that she's due in March. If Kylie is due soon, we wonder what Kim will send her as congratulations...

