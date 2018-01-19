Kim Kardashian Is Back at It with the Instagram Nudes

Despite the fact that the entire internet seemingly turns into a sexist mess whenever she shares a nude (looking at you, Piers Morgan), Kim Kardashian did just that on Thursday evening.

Night Cap A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

The star just welcomed her third child via surrogate, and one can only assume that it's only a matter of time before people start criticizing this post and telling her she should be "spending time with her child." So, preemptively, we'll go ahead and note that Kim—like most people—has the ability to multitask and can definitely take a second to send the internet nudes while also being an amazing mom. Yes? Yes!

Also, never forget this perfect clap back: