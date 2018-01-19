Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Protocol in Wales
2
Meet White House Photographer Shealah Craighead
3
Get Pumped: The New 'Heathers' Is Here
4
Inside One of the Last Matrilineal Societies
5
Every Change Trump Has Made to the White House

Meghan Markle Majorly Broke Royal Protocol in Wales

She signed an autograph, which is a huge royal no.

Jan 19, 2018
Getty

Being a member of the royal family comes with a certain amount of rules, and clearly there's a learning curve because Meghan Markle just broke one. During her visit to Wales with Prince Harry, the Suits actress reportedly signed a little girl named Caitlin Clark's autograph book, writing "Hi Kaitlin" with an accompanying heart and smiley face.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I don’t really care [about the misspelling]," Clark said. "My heart is still racing. I’ve never got a royal autograph before. This is going to make everyone jealous."

Getty

The Express had previously reported that the royal family aren't allowed to sign their names, as "the long-standing rule remains in place for all royals because of the risk of the signature being forged."

Prince Charles once broke the rule by writing "Charles 2010" for a fan in 2010, but for the most part the family is told to decline all requests for signatures.

Related Story
The 50 Strict Rules the Royal Family Has to Follow
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
What 30 Celebrities Looked Like in Their 20s
The Best Reactions to Kim Kardashian's Baby Name
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kim Kardashian Has Revealed Her Third Child's Name
A Definitive Ranking of Every Miley Cyrus Movie
Kim Kardashian Shares Nude Photo on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen's Boob Tape Hack
Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Kylie Surrogacy Theory
Watch Prince Harry Dance in Cardiff
The First Photo of Zac Efron as Ted Bundy Is Here
Kylie and Kris Jenner's Baby Gifts to Kim