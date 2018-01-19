Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen's Boob Tape Hack for Getting into This Dress Is Iconic

Status: living legend.

Chrissy Teigen showed up to Lip Sync Battle Live on Thursday night looking amazing. In fact, here is a picture, complete with burgeoning baby bump:

Hi bebe.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

But getting into this dress was a whole completely amazing thing, which involved maternity Spanx, and lots of boob tape.

Welp, this is the best moment ever. And speaking of tape, let's not forget that Kim Kardashian was a pioneer in the art of adjusting one's breasts:

"I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape," Kim said. "It sticks the best! Make sure you don’t have any lotion or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off LOL."

Bow down.

