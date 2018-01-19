Chrissy Teigen's Boob Tape Hack for Getting into This Dress Is Iconic

Chrissy Teigen showed up to Lip Sync Battle Live on Thursday night looking amazing. In fact, here is a picture, complete with burgeoning baby bump:

Hi bebe. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:27pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But getting into this dress was a whole completely amazing thing, which involved maternity Spanx, and lots of boob tape.

#chrissyteigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:05am PST

Welp, this is the best moment ever. And speaking of tape, let's not forget that Kim Kardashian was a pioneer in the art of adjusting one's breasts:

MY RED CARPET CLEAVAGE SECRET https://t.co/la002TT368 pic.twitter.com/NRpPSeKceT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 16, 2016

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape," Kim said. "It sticks the best! Make sure you don’t have any lotion or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off LOL."



Bow down.