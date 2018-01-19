Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory That Kylie Jenner Was Her Surrogate

Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child, and the internet was quick to theorize that Kylie Jenner (who is reportedly pregnant) was actually her surrogate—especially since there were incorrect rumors that Kylie was giving birth at around the same time Kim's daughter was born.

Weird that @KylieJenner was apparently in hospital this weekend and Kim’s Baby was born yesterday 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ IS KYLIE THE SURROGATE? Yes or No??? pic.twitter.com/VNYr2GguJ8 — ⓐⓢⓗⓛⓔⓨ (@ashleyyjade) January 16, 2018

Definitely a "hmm, what is the truth?" moment, but Kim shut down the theory without directly addressing it in a blog post, saying she and Kanye decided to use a "gestational carrier"—AKA someone who has no relationship to either of them.

"After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier," Kim said. "A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's."

Kim also added that she found their surrogate through an agency, which was "so helpful and made me feel at ease about the whole process. They ran a thorough background check, considered our gestational carrier’s medical history, and made sure that she and our family felt as comfortable as possible."

Sorry, conspiracy theorists, maybe next time.