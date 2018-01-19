Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Protocol in Wales
2
Meet White House Photographer Shealah Craighead
3
Get Pumped: The New 'Heathers' Is Here
4
Inside One of the Last Matrilineal Societies
5
Every Change Trump Has Made to the White House

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory That Kylie Jenner Was Her Surrogate

Welp, that settles that.

Jan 19, 2018
Getty

Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child, and the internet was quick to theorize that Kylie Jenner (who is reportedly pregnant) was actually her surrogate—especially since there were incorrect rumors that Kylie was giving birth at around the same time Kim's daughter was born.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Definitely a "hmm, what is the truth?" moment, but Kim shut down the theory without directly addressing it in a blog post, saying she and Kanye decided to use a "gestational carrier"—AKA someone who has no relationship to either of them.

"After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier," Kim said. "A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's."

Kim also added that she found their surrogate through an agency, which was "so helpful and made me feel at ease about the whole process. They ran a thorough background check, considered our gestational carrier’s medical history, and made sure that she and our family felt as comfortable as possible."

Sorry, conspiracy theorists, maybe next time.

Related Story
Kylie and Kris Jenner's Baby Gifts to Kim
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Best Reactions to Kim Kardashian's Baby Name
Kim Kardashian Has Revealed Her Third Child's Name
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
A Definitive Ranking of Every Miley Cyrus Movie
Kim Kardashian Shares Nude Photo on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen's Boob Tape Hack
Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Protocol in Wales
Watch Prince Harry Dance in Cardiff
The First Photo of Zac Efron as Ted Bundy Is Here
Kylie and Kris Jenner's Baby Gifts to Kim
That Picture of Kylie Jenner in CVS Might Not Actu