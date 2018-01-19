Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 SAG Awards

The 2018 award season has officially kicked off. Starting with this year's iconic Golden Globes Awards followed by the Critics' Choice Awards, the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards is up next—recognizing the best performances in film and television.

This year's show is expected to be a head-turner, much like the 74th annual Golden Globes where actresses wore all black to support the #MeToo movement and #TimesUp legal defense fund. Unlike other award shows, actors pick the winners at the SAG Awards—making it extremely special for them to recognize their peers in the industry. Here, everything you need to know about the upcoming ceremony:

How to Watch

The 24th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards will be taking place on Sunday, January 21 on TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. The red carpet begins on E! at 6 p.m. ET. TNT is also live-streaming a red carpet show starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. If you don't have cable, you can stream the show online here. You can also stream the awards on Hulu if you have the Hulu With Live TV plan.

The Host

Kristen Bell will be SAG's first-ever host, and she's extremely excited to head to the show. "I’m going to be as awkward and as weird as possible, and hopefully that will make someone smile," she says. "We're going to have a lot of fun."

The Presenters

Typically, award shows pair male and female presenters together. This year, the SAG Awards won't have any male presenters at all. Instead, all 13 award categories will be presented by females in response to the sexual harassment and assault allegations that have taken place within Hollywood and beyond.

"Beginning with the Women’s March in January, it’s been the year of the woman,” SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell told The Hollywood Reporter. “This is a unifying salute to women who have been very brave and speaking up.”

Presenters confirmed so far include: Dakota Fanning, Olivia Munn, Niecy Nash, Maya Rudolph, Gabrielle Carteris, Gina Rodriguez, Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong'o, Mandy Moore, and Marisa Tomei.

The Nominees

The SAG nominations were also announced by women. See the full list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Wonder Woman

Check back on Sunday, January 21 as we report live on the biggest moments from the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.