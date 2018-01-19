Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 SAG Awards

The 2018 award season has officially kicked off. Starting with this year's iconic Golden Globes Awards followed by the Critics' Choice Awards, the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards is up next—recognizing the best performances in film and television.
This year's show is expected to be a head-turner, much like the 74th annual Golden Globes where actresses wore all black to support the #MeToo movement and #TimesUp legal defense fund. Unlike other award shows, actors pick the winners at the SAG Awards—making it extremely special for them to recognize their peers in the industry. Here, everything you need to know about the upcoming ceremony:
How to Watch
The 24th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards will be taking place on Sunday, January 21 on TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. The red carpet begins on E! at 6 p.m. ET. TNT is also live-streaming a red carpet show starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. If you don't have cable, you can stream the show online here. You can also stream the awards on Hulu if you have the Hulu With Live TV plan.
The Host
Kristen Bell will be SAG's first-ever host, and she's extremely excited to head to the show. "I’m going to be as awkward and as weird as possible, and hopefully that will make someone smile," she says. "We're going to have a lot of fun."
The Presenters
Typically, award shows pair male and female presenters together. This year, the SAG Awards won't have any male presenters at all. Instead, all 13 award categories will be presented by females in response to the sexual harassment and assault allegations that have taken place within Hollywood and beyond.
"Beginning with the Women’s March in January, it’s been the year of the woman,” SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell told The Hollywood Reporter. “This is a unifying salute to women who have been very brave and speaking up.”
Presenters confirmed so far include: Dakota Fanning, Olivia Munn, Niecy Nash, Maya Rudolph, Gabrielle Carteris, Gina Rodriguez, Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong'o, Mandy Moore, and Marisa Tomei.
The Nominees
The SAG nominations were also announced by women. See the full list below:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Wonder Woman
Check back on Sunday, January 21 as we report live on the biggest moments from the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.