The Most Hilarious Reactions to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Baby Name

"Kanye West's kids are like Google maps directions."

Jan 19, 2018
Kim Kardashian just announced the name of her and Kanye West's third child—after making us wait a whole THREE DAYS after she was born. Welcome to the world, Chicago West, or Chi (pronounced shy) for short.

Since Chicago (weird that we can say that now) was born, people have been speculating what kinds of out-of-the-ordinary names Kimye could come up with. Safe to say, it's going to take some getting used to. And now we'll be referring to the Kardashian-West kids as:

Kim Kardashian Has Revealed Her Third Child's Name
Is This Instagram a Hint About Kimye's Baby Name?

