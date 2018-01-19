The Most Hilarious Reactions to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Baby Name

Kim Kardashian just announced the name of her and Kanye West's third child—after making us wait a whole THREE DAYS after she was born. Welcome to the world, Chicago West, or Chi (pronounced shy) for short.

With a name like that, you can expect some *reactions*. Within minutes of revealing her name, Chicago West was trending on Twitter.



every time I see Chicago West all i'm going to be thinking of is...😂👇 pic.twitter.com/0Fp3vuU98j — KYLIE ⚢ (@justasapphic) January 19, 2018

I’m really confused as to why Kim & Kanye named her “Chicago West” when Kanye is from the South Side of Chicago 🤔 — Kailah Casillas (@kailah_casillas) January 19, 2018

Kanye West's kids are like Google maps directions - Go North West, make a left at Saint West, you have arrived to Chicago West. — random_me (@random_me) January 19, 2018

Y'all I literally saw Chicago West trending and thought it was new Netflix or Broadway musical.



Just Kanye & Kim's baby name.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — nicki 🤓 (@nickiknowsnada) January 19, 2018

chicago west sounds like a law & order spin-off — madeleine holland (@mhllnd) January 19, 2018

kim: what usernames are available



instagram: we only have @zorpwest and @chicagowest remaining everything else has been taken



kanye: ok chicago west it is — #1 samir (@samir) January 19, 2018

"Chicago West" sounds like a Subway station... 😂 — Lauren Campbell (@LaurenACampbell) January 19, 2018

Hahaha as if #KimKardashian called her child #ChicagoWest- it sounds like a pizza. ‘The thin crust, crispy Chicago West.’ 🍕😂 #Dead — Sophie Bowns 🖋📝📖 (@SE_BownsFiction) January 19, 2018

Since Chicago (weird that we can say that now) was born, people have been speculating what kinds of out-of-the-ordinary names Kimye could come up with. Safe to say, it's going to take some getting used to. And now we'll be referring to the Kardashian-West kids as:

