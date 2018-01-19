The Most Hilarious Reactions to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Baby Name

Kim Kardashian just announced the name of her and Kanye West's third child—after making us wait a whole THREE DAYS after she was born. Welcome to the world, Chicago West, or Chi (pronounced shy) for short.
With a name like that, you can expect some *reactions*. Within minutes of revealing her name, Chicago West was trending on Twitter.
Since Chicago (weird that we can say that now) was born, people have been speculating what kinds of out-of-the-ordinary names Kimye could come up with. Safe to say, it's going to take some getting used to. And now we'll be referring to the Kardashian-West kids as: