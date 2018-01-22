Here Are All the Winners from the 2018 SAG Awards

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards has been a historic night of firsts—from Kristen Bell taking the lead as the show's first-ever host to its roster of all-female presenters as "a unifying salute to women who have been very brave in speaking up" about the sexual harassment and assault allegations throughout Hollywood and beyond.
Here, the full list of winners from one of the biggest nights in film and television—and a major predictor of who will take home an Oscar in March.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: William H. Macy, Shameless
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner: Veep
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange is the New Black
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Claire Foy, The Crown
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner: This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound