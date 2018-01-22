Here Are All the Winners from the 2018 SAG Awards

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards has been a historic night of firsts—from Kristen Bell taking the lead as the show's first-ever host to its roster of all-female presenters as "a unifying salute to women who have been very brave in speaking up" about the sexual harassment and assault allegations throughout Hollywood and beyond.

Here, the full list of winners from one of the biggest nights in film and television—and a major predictor of who will take home an Oscar in March.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: William H. Macy, Shameless



Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Marc Maron, GLOW



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Winner: Veep

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange is the New Black

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Winner: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Claire Foy, The Crown

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Winner: This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound