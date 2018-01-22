Nicole Kidman Gets Emotional While Giving Her SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Nicole Kidman tearfully accepted the SAG award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries, for her role on Big Little Lies. While honoring the actors nominated with her in the category (notably two of her BLL co-stars), she also had an important message for older women in the industry. Read the full transcript from her speech below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Oh, wow! Yikes! I'm crying. It means a lot to me. I've been working since I was 14 years old, thank you, SAG-AFTRA for giving me something. I'm incredibly nervous because this is reality colliding with fantasy right now. I was working until 1:00 a.m.—which is a fantastic blessing—last night, but I have the flu and I'm playing a pretty out-there role...character right now, so I have had a little trouble shedding it, but I'm here and I'm incredibly grateful.

"How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old."

To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary, and at this time in the industry, when these things are going on, and for this role. I would like to acknowledge the other actresses in this category, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern—my girlfriends, first and foremost, my beyond-talented acting partners, I share this with you. And also I want to say Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lang, I revere you, I've watched you, and I've learned from you. There are others—Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Judy Davis, Shirley McClain, Judi Dench...the list is so long. I would like to say so many names, but I can't right now. But I want to thank you all for your trail-blazing performances you have given over your careers and how wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives, so that's not the case now. We have proven, and these actresses and so many more are proving that we are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told. It's only the beginning. And I'm so proud to be a part of a community that is instigating this change, but I applaud the writers, directors, studios, and financiers to put money behind our stories. We can continue to do this but only with the support of the industry and that money and passion. Also, I do have trail blazers in my life, Chris, Leslie, Katie, Miranda, Lizzy, to my family, I'm nothing without you. Thank you to all of the actors that gave me the chance to say this.