Olivia Munn Denies Chris Pratt Dating Rumors and Shares Texts with Anna Faris

"Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think."

Jan 22, 2018
Getty

Olivia Munn has responded to reports that she's dating actor Chris Pratt after his divorce from Anna Faris, and said response is an unequivocal shut down. Munn shared her thoughts on Insta Stories, writing, "Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup," and, "Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex."

Instagram​
Instagram​
She continued, "So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think."

Instagram​

Munn then shared screen grab of her texts with Anna Faris, which read, "Sooo...I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe you didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true."

Faris response? "Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so [redacted] crazy—you are so sweet to text—I love you—having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled!—let's please catch up soon."

Instagram​

Female friendship > literally everything else.

