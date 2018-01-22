Today's Top Stories
1
The Women's March in Photos, All Over the World
2
What the Government Shutdown Means for You
3
Inside One of the Last Matrilineal Societies
4
The 50 Best Items in Net-a-Porter's Clearance Sale
5
In Response to #MeToo, New Code of Conduct on Set

The British Royal Family Just Announced Yet Another Major Royal Wedding for 2018

And the happy couple are getting married at the same exact place as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jan 22, 2018
Getty

Buckingham Palace certainly has its hands full, because they just announced yet another upcoming royal wedding—this time for Princess Eugenie. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (and cousin to Harry) is engaged to nightclub manager Jack Brooksbank, and their wedding is set to take place in the same location as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's: St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The happy couple met while Eugenie was at university, and reportedly got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month after dating for several years. But they'll have to wait slightly longer than Harry and Meghan to make it official, as their wedding is scheduled for Fall 2018.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In other news, this picture of Eugenie lovingly rolling her eyes at Jack Brooksbank during the Royal Ascot is absolutely iconic:

Getty
Related Story
10 Times the Royals Got Surprisingly Candid

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | ELLE UK Prince Harry and Markle Moving to the Countryside
How to Watch Harry and Meghan's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meet Amy Pickerill: Meghan Markle's New Assistant
Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Protocol in Wales
Shop Meghan Markle's Cardiff Coat Before It Sells
See Harry and Meghan Visit Cardiff Castle
Meghan and Harry Attend First Event of 2018
See Princess Charlotte's Adorable Preschool Photos
English Royal Zara Tindall Expecting Second Child
Meghan Markle's Next Fashion Victim: Self-Portrait