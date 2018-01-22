The British Royal Family Just Announced Yet Another Major Royal Wedding for 2018

Buckingham Palace certainly has its hands full, because they just announced yet another upcoming royal wedding—this time for Princess Eugenie. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (and cousin to Harry) is engaged to nightclub manager Jack Brooksbank, and their wedding is set to take place in the same location as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's: St George's Chapel in Windsor.

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

The happy couple met while Eugenie was at university, and reportedly got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month after dating for several years. But they'll have to wait slightly longer than Harry and Meghan to make it official, as their wedding is scheduled for Fall 2018.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

In other news, this picture of Eugenie lovingly rolling her eyes at Jack Brooksbank during the Royal Ascot is absolutely iconic:

