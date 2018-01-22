'Handmaid's Tale' Star Madeline Brewer Responds to Reports That She's Dating Nick Jonas

The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer lit up the corner of the internet that's obsessed with the Jonas Brothers (it's a big corner) when she was spotted eating dinner in Santa Monica with Nick.
Naturally, the meal (which took place after the Critics' Choice Awards) lead to speculation about their relationship status, and Brewer was asked point-blank whether she's dating the youngest musician brother while walking the SAG Awards red carpet.
In response to Keltie Knight of ET saying, "What's happening? Are you dating Nick or what? Brewer replied, "No! No! We, we, ate food across from each other." When told that in Hollywood that's considered a date, Brewer responded, "I guess so, I guess so, he's a nice guy. We're friends. He's adorable, yeah. I mean, that's objectively, he's a cute guy."
The pair were photographed on their not-date, and you can see said photos right this way.