Pregnant Kylie Jenner Makes a Rare Appearance in a New Calvin Klein Ad Alongside Her Sisters

On Monday morning, Calvin Klein debuted a new campaign featuring all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters—Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and yes...even pregnant Kylie Jenner. The 20-year-old is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and ironically enough she's the only person who has her stomach covered throughout the series of photos.

Though it's unclear when the photoshoot took place, we imagine Kylie was very careful to cover any evidence of her pregnancy she has yet to officially confirm (you can see all of the campaign photos here, including a video where they play "never have I ever").

Back in December, Khloé confirmed her pregnancy while wearing a pair of Calvin Klein underwear—sparking rumors the Instagram post was in fact a paid sponsorship. Perhaps this means Kylie's birth announcement is right around the corner?