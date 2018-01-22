Today's Top Stories
1
The Women's March in Photos, All Over the World
2
What the Government Shutdown Means for You
3
Inside One of the Last Matrilineal Societies
4
The 50 Best Items in Net-a-Porter's Clearance Sale
5
In Response to #MeToo, New Code of Conduct on Set

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Makes a Rare Appearance in a New Calvin Klein Ad Alongside Her Sisters

About that baby bump though...

Jan 22, 2018
Instagram / @CalvinKlein

On Monday morning, Calvin Klein debuted a new campaign featuring all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters—Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and yes...even pregnant Kylie Jenner. The 20-year-old is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and ironically enough she's the only person who has her stomach covered throughout the series of photos.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Kardashian’s/Jenner Sister for @calvinklein #mycalvins ❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kkwmafia) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Though it's unclear when the photoshoot took place, we imagine Kylie was very careful to cover any evidence of her pregnancy she has yet to officially confirm (you can see all of the campaign photos here, including a video where they play "never have I ever").

Back in December, Khloé confirmed her pregnancy while wearing a pair of Calvin Klein underwear—sparking rumors the Instagram post was in fact a paid sponsorship. Perhaps this means Kylie's birth announcement is right around the corner?

Related Story
Kylie Jenner and Her Baby Bump Were Spotted at CVS
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Are Kylie's Lips Why She's Gone Into Hiding?
Get to Know 'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Madeline Brewer Responds to Jonas Dating Rumors
The Royal Family Just Announced Royal Wedding
Olivia Munn Denies Chris Pratt Dating Rumors
In Response to #MeToo, New Code of Conduct on Set
Read Nicole Kidman's Emotional SAG Awards Speech
Kristen Bell Dissed Melania Trump at SAG Awards
The Full List of Winners from the 2018 SAG Awards
Alison Brie on Brother-in-Law James Franco